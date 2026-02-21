First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.4370, with a volume of 571356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856,065.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,785,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $272,085,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,571,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after buying an additional 252,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,644,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

