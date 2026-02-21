ReddCoin Price Up 38% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $2.78 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,002,873,336 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

