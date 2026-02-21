NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 8,231 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 986.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $593.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.23 and a 200-day moving average of $477.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

