Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.4550. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.4550, with a volume of 101,914 shares trading hands.

Innovative Food Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

