OpGen (OTC:OPGN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OpGen, Inc. (OTC:OPGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $31.75. OpGen shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.77.

OpGen, Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) is a precision medicine company specializing in molecular diagnostics and digital solutions for infectious disease management. Leveraging next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and molecular assay technologies, OpGen develops tools designed to detect microbial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers rapidly and accurately. The company’s mission is to support clinicians and laboratories in making timely, informed treatment decisions that help curb the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Among OpGen’s key offerings is the Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel, a suite of molecular assays that identify genetic determinants of antibiotic resistance directly from positive blood cultures.

