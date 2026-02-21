Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.07 and traded as high as GBX 132.50. Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 128.50, with a volume of 37,990 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECEL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eurocell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

The firm has a market cap of £125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.36.

In related news, insider Angela Rushforth bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £1,515.52. Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £5,410.56. Insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $967,040 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

