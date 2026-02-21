Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.46 and traded as high as C$20.03. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$19.96, with a volume of 427,684 shares traded.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.