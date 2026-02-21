Reviewing Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) & Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Avient”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $84.24 million 1.03 $20,000.00 ($0.04) -227.50 Avient $3.26 billion 1.20 $81.90 million $0.89 47.78

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. Northern Technologies International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northern Technologies International pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 123.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avient has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International -0.35% -0.44% -0.34% Avient 2.51% 10.95% 4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Technologies International and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Avient 0 4 3 0 2.43

Avient has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Northern Technologies International.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avient beats Northern Technologies International on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks. Its products are used in medical and pharmaceutical devices, food packaging, personal care and cosmetics, transportation, building products, wire and cable, recreational and athletic apparel, construction and filtration, outdoor furniture, healthcare, textiles and appliances, and industrial markets. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

