Head to Head Comparison: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) vs. Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RLX Technology and Ceconomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RLX Technology and Ceconomy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $376.55 million 9.95 $75.60 million $0.07 34.07 Ceconomy $25.51 billion 0.09 -$38.73 million $0.08 11.81

RLX Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceconomy. Ceconomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RLX Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ceconomy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RLX Technology pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ceconomy pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.05% 4.74% 4.44% Ceconomy 0.71% 46.82% 2.53%

Summary

RLX Technology beats Ceconomy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

