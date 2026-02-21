Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.82 and last traded at €36.96. Approximately 52,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils.

