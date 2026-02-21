Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.5450. Approximately 4,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Antofagasta PLC, trading on the London Stock Exchange and as ADRs on the OTC market under the symbol ANFGF, is a leading Chilean copper producer with integrated exploration and mining operations. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and sale of copper concentrates, cathodes and related by-products such as molybdenum. Its core assets include the Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar mines, which leverage advanced technologies and large-scale infrastructure to optimise productivity and resource recovery.

Founded in the late nineteenth century as a regional railway operator, Antofagasta has transitioned into a global mining group with a diversified portfolio of operations and investments.

