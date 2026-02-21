Investors Buy High Volume of Microchip Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 74,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 704% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,230 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

