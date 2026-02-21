Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $238.37

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.3684.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after buying an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $192,639,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

