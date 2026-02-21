Brokerages Set Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) PT at $300.75

Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.75.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,838,602.34. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,391,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $282.57 on Wednesday. Labcorp has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

