Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $156.57

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.