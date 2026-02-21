Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 200. Approximately 46,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 31,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50.

Cake Box Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of £88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 4.58 EPS for the quarter. Cake Box had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cake Box Holdings Plc will post 11.1000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

