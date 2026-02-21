Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Receives $29.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.4167.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $613.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.44%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.