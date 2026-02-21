Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.3820 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 7,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Cannara Biotech Stock Up 4.6%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
The company’s offerings comprise high-purity botanical extracts, nutraceutical ingredients and cosmetic actives developed using proprietary extraction and purification techniques.
