Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 289,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 468,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 5.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metallic Minerals Corp. in September 2016. Metallic Minerals Corp.

