iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.57. 15,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

