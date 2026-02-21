AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,261 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $2,772,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5,166.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 390,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 172.3% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 150,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

