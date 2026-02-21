Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on January 28th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Veralto Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,493,000 after acquiring an additional 272,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

