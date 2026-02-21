Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Bought Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bloom Energy stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE traded down $11.26 on Friday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,159,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Bloom topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), supporting the company’s growth narrative and giving bulls a near‑term fundamental argument. Read More.

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Bloom topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), supporting the company’s growth narrative and giving bulls a near‑term fundamental argument. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support and valuation checks — Several firms have increased targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, UBS) while independent pieces are questioning whether recent momentum already prices in growth; this creates mixed signals for investors weighing upside vs valuation risk. Read More.

Analyst support and valuation checks — Several firms have increased targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, UBS) while independent pieces are questioning whether recent momentum already prices in growth; this creates mixed signals for investors weighing upside vs valuation risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning and sector flows — Large institutional ownership (~77%) and rotation into AI/energy themes can both stabilize and amplify moves; flows into thematic funds can help longer‑term but also make the stock sensitive to short‑term rotations. Read More.

Institutional positioning and sector flows — Large institutional ownership (~77%) and rotation into AI/energy themes can both stabilize and amplify moves; flows into thematic funds can help longer‑term but also make the stock sensitive to short‑term rotations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling this week — Multiple insiders (Aman Joshi, Shawn Soderberg, Satish Chitoori) sold blocks of shares on Feb. 17 at roughly $139–$140, representing small percentage reductions but signaling near‑term take‑profit/liquidity action that can trigger selling pressure. Read More.

Insider selling this week — Multiple insiders (Aman Joshi, Shawn Soderberg, Satish Chitoori) sold blocks of shares on Feb. 17 at roughly $139–$140, representing small percentage reductions but signaling near‑term take‑profit/liquidity action that can trigger selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media caution may amplify retail selling — Coverage highlighting investor preconceptions (Robinhood/Bloom example) can feed retail skepticism and short‑term volatility in a richly valued name. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.