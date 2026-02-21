Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Agree Realty stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 869,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Agree Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,901.08. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.