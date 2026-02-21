UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $231.00 and last traded at $218.0160. Approximately 67,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 158,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.83.

UFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

