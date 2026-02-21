Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.59. The stock had a trading volume of 796,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $251.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,478,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,194,852.61. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,998 shares of company stock worth $159,860,587. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Earnings & Outlook

Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Ownership & Financials

Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing‑out that may pressure sentiment. Insider Sales

Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing‑out that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO selling: The company’s CFO sold 7,196 shares on Feb 17, which, when paired with the major shareholder’s sales, can amplify investor concern about insider timing. CFO Filing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

