Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cloudflare stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

Cloudflare Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE NET traded down $15.65 on Friday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,092. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.29 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 802.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,144 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,042.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,887,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $225,204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,958,000 after buying an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $4,873,072.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $1,783,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,523,377.82. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 403,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,426,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

