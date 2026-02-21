Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.0550 and last traded at $6.0550. Approximately 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 6.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is a leading Spanish multimedia group that operates a diversified portfolio of free-to-air television channels. Its flagship networks, Antena 3 and laSexta, deliver a mix of news, entertainment, drama series and sports programming. Complemented by thematic channels such as Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries, the group caters to a wide range of audience segments with content spanning fiction, factual entertainment and children’s programming.

In addition to its television operations, Atresmedia manages a network of radio stations including Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodía FM.

