Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Trading Up 12.8% – Here’s Why

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.2050 and last traded at $10.2050. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Clariant Trading Up 12.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant is a Swiss specialty chemicals company headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, with roots tracing back to a 1995 spin-off from Sandoz. The company operates globally through a network of production sites, innovation centers and sales offices in more than 100 countries. Its focus on research and development has positioned Clariant as a key supplier of high-performance chemical solutions across diverse market segments.

The company’s portfolio is organized into three core segments: Care Chemicals, Adsorbents & Additives and Catalysis.

