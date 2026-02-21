Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 295,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 543,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on Midnight Sun Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMA

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

About Midnight Sun Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 45.60 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp. in February 2011. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.