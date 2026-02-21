Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 295,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 543,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on Midnight Sun Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp. in February 2011. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
