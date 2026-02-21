Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

