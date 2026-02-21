Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 1,853 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 160,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 10,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

HD opened at $382.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.29. The company has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot News Roundup

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.