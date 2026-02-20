Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 27,592 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,592 shares during the period. Kenon accounts for approximately 0.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kenon were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kenon by 13.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of KEN traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 59.34%.The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on KEN

About Kenon

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.