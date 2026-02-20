Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $89.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.
In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $3,886,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,847. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,071,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 200,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,839,032. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 481.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $903,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Wayfair by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.85 and revenue of $3.34B, topping consensus and marking the company’s first annual sales gain since 2020 — a clear sign revenue momentum is returning. Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability improvement: Adjusted earnings beat estimates and the company narrowed losses year-over-year, supporting the case that operating leverage is returning as volumes rise. Wayfair Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: CFO highlights physical expansion: CFO Kate Gulliver said Wayfair is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint as foot traffic and demand grow — a strategic growth channel but one that brings upfront costs. Wayfair CFO on growing brick-and-mortar business
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader narrative and partnerships under review: Analysts and coverage pieces note valuation and strategic items (including partnerships/AI mentions) that could matter longer term but are not the immediate driver. Wayfair Valuation Check As Earnings, Affirm Expansion And Google AI Deal Draw Investor Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions and inventory deals are visible (warehouse clearouts, big discounts) — good for clearing stock and demand but signal promotional pressure on gross margins. Wayfair warehouse clearout sale
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned investments could pressure margins: Wayfair signaled that planned expansion and investments (stores, marketing, fulfillment) may narrow near-term margins, worrying profit-focused investors. Wayfair warns investment plans could pressure margins
- Negative Sentiment: Active-customer growth flagged as a concern: Despite beats, commentary and some metrics pointed to weaker active-customer trends, prompting investor anxiety about sustainable customer growth and future revenue momentum. Highly Shorted Wayfair Sinks As Active Customer Decline Raises Red Flags
- Negative Sentiment: One-time items weighed on reported profit: Coverage notes a debt-extinguishment loss and an unexpected net-loss swing in the quarter that clouded headline profitability despite the adjusted beats. Wayfair Beats Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling Sharply.
Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.
Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.
