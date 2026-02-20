Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,972 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

LOW stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

