Parcl Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Parcl token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parcl has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01459501 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,296,670.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

