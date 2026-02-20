Head to Head Comparison: Bioventus (BVS) vs. Its Peers

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bioventus to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bioventus Competitors 77 77 157 6 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Bioventus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Bioventus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $573.28 million -$33.54 million 71.50 Bioventus Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Bioventus has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Bioventus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 1.39% 26.38% 7.27% Bioventus Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus’ peers have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

