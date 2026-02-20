GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $48,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Down 1.6%

China Yuchai International stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYD

About China Yuchai International

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.