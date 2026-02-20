NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,280,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,615,722,000 after acquiring an additional 334,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,020,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,109,000 after buying an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,941,000 after buying an additional 162,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,780,000 after buying an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.88%.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930,704. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $4,689,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

