NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,247,000 after buying an additional 647,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,147,000 after acquiring an additional 615,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Occidental Petroleum

Management flagged a lower 2026 capex plan (implying higher potential free cash flow) — positive structurally but contingent on oil prices; the market is weighing the guidance vs. commodity risk. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option volume indicates increased bullish speculative interest but is not a fundamental change; it can amplify intraday moves. (Reported by options-volume monitoring services.)

Revenue missed some analyst expectations and total revenue was down year‑over‑year, a reminder that earnings beats were driven by cost/adjustments and production timing rather than topline growth. That tempers the optimism if oil prices soften.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

NYSE OXY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

