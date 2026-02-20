GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. $OGN

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,421 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 942,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,013,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 127,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 123.06% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

