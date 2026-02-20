GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $995,000 in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Man Group plc increased its stake in AMC Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

