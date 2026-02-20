NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,441 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

