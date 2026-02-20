Fortis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VFVA opened at $142.65 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. VFVA was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

