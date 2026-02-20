Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3,514.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 303,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,610. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,010 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

