Mendel Money Management Buys New Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemed Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of CHE stock opened at $472.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.
The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.
