Mendel Money Management Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.3% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Quanta Services from $428.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.15.

Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Q4 revenue $7.84B and adjusted EPS $3.16 topped estimates; full‑year 2025 results and cash flow were record‑highs, supporting credibility of the business mix and margins. PR Newswire Release

Q4 results beat expectations — Q4 revenue $7.84B and adjusted EPS $3.16 topped estimates; full‑year 2025 results and cash flow were record‑highs, supporting credibility of the business mix and margins. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat FY2026 guidance — management raised 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS $12.65–$13.35 and revenue $33.25B–$33.75B, well above consensus, implying >20% EPS growth and giving revenue visibility that supports multiple expansion. TipRanks Guidance Summary

Upbeat FY2026 guidance — management raised 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS $12.65–$13.35 and revenue $33.25B–$33.75B, well above consensus, implying >20% EPS growth and giving revenue visibility that supports multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and electric segment momentum — year‑end total backlog ~$44.0B and RPO elevated, with Electric Infrastructure Solutions at all‑time highs; backlog improves revenue visibility and supports the bullish 2026 outlook. Zacks Coverage

Record backlog and electric segment momentum — year‑end total backlog ~$44.0B and RPO elevated, with Electric Infrastructure Solutions at all‑time highs; backlog improves revenue visibility and supports the bullish 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail & strategy — transcripts show management emphasizing large‑load utility programs, tuck‑in M&A (Tri‑City, Wilson, Billings) and investment in electric buildout; these clarify growth drivers but execution risk remains. SA Q4 Transcript

Earnings call detail & strategy — transcripts show management emphasizing large‑load utility programs, tuck‑in M&A (Tri‑City, Wilson, Billings) and investment in electric buildout; these clarify growth drivers but execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment broadly favorable — multiple recent buy ratings and price targets around the $480–$540 range (median ~$516) support upside but show dispersion in valuation views. QuiverQuant Summary

Analyst sentiment broadly favorable — multiple recent buy ratings and price targets around the $480–$540 range (median ~$516) support upside but show dispersion in valuation views. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and some institutional repositioning — recent disclosures show multiple insider sales and large institutional portfolio shifts; while not unusual for a high‑performing stock, they can temper sentiment if sustained. QuiverQuant Insider/Institutional Notes

Quanta Services Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE PWR opened at $553.15 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $554.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.27 and its 200 day moving average is $432.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.