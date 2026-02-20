Mendel Money Management Sells 26,030 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Todd C. Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,923.60. The trade was a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.