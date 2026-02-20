ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

