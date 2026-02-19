Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 56.3% during the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $477.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.17. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.42.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

